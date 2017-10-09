WWE 2K18: Latest News and Buzz for Week of October 9

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Just four days before fans have the opportunity to play WWE 2K18 early if they purchased the special Deluxe Edition, we are learning more about the game that will take up residence in the PS4s and Xbox Ones of wrestling fans across the globe for the foreseeable future.

From complete wrestler ratings for the main roster Superstars to corporate sponsorships within the game itself, the news surrounding the much-anticipated release continued to roll out this week.

Main Roster Superstar Ratings

Cageside Seats released the ratings for every main roster, and needless to say, they will be debated and argued by fans.

The top-ranked Superstars include a few surprises and are as follows: Roman Reigns (95), Brock Lesnar (93), John Cena (93), Seth Rollins (92), Demon Finn Balor (92), Goldberg (92), AJ Styles (90), Randy Orton (90), Dean Ambrose (88), Samoa Joe (88), Kevin Owens (88), Jinder Mahal (88), Braun Strowman (88), Chris Jericho (87) and Asuka (87).

Most notable is Styles who, despite a WWE Championship, two United States title reigns and wins over John Cena, Shane McMahon and Dean Ambrose in high-profile title bouts, remains at 90.

Arguably the best wrestler in the world and the face of SmackDown Live, the fact that game developers did not think enough of him to even bump his rating to one point is mind-boggling.

Jericho's rating is also somewhat questionable given the strength of his previous year, which ranks among the best of his career.

Asuka's rating, the highest among the female Superstars, is fitting given the dominance she displayed over her two years in NXT.

Lovable loser Curt Hawkins is the lowest-rated star in the game with a humbling 72.

Corporately Sponsored Awards

As has become the norm in major sports games, WWE 2K18 will feature corporate sponsorships in the form of achievement trophies to be unlocked through various means, as reported by Destructoid.com.

Among the sponsorships are the usual Snickers, whose relationship with WWE dates back to the turn of the millennium. Joining the popular M&M Mars candy bar is KFC, which has been a primary sponsor for several of WWE's pay-per-view events, most notably SummerSlam.

WWE has also produced several commercials for the fast-food chain in the last year, including a new one featuring Kurt Angle that aired during Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Another, Truth, has been a part of WWE advertising for quite some time as well.

The addition to the game, as explained in the news piece, is hardly enough to stop fans from picking up the game when it releases wide on October 17.

Gameplay Videos

To celebrate WWE Hell in a Cell 2017, IGN released two videos to its YouTube channel giving fans a look at the gameplay of WWE 2K18. The videos featured the pay-per-view's two main events, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens.

The biggest takeaways from the videos is just how much 2K Games has shored up the graphics in this year's presentation.

In years past, the graphics were choppy and at times, would see a wrestler's entire limb disappear into his or her opponent during a finisher or high spot.

That does not appear to be the case with this one, as the graphics are smoother and the gameplay not as disjointed as in years past.

Of course, this is without an actual hands-on playing experience, but the visual presentation is already vastly superior to last year's game, and that is the sort of thing that keeps fans coming back.