Bayern Munich Transfer News: James Rodriguez's Real Madrid Exit Rumours Emerge

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

James Rodriguez is reportedly hoping to cut short his Bayern Munich stay and return to Real Madrid after Carlo Ancelotti was relieved of his duties as the club's manager.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express) reported Ancelotti's recent departure from the Allianz Arena helm has convinced Rodriguez he may be better off returning to his former club.

Despite having served only three months of a two-year loan in Bavaria, the Colombia international may feel some concern working under a manager other than Ancelotti, who also signed him as Real manager in the summer of 2014.

Jupp Heynckes won the treble as Bayern manager in 2012-13 before announcing his retirement, but the veteran has returned to coach his old club for the rest of this term, a move Germany coach Joachim Low didn't "think possible," via Goal:

There may well be some confusion as to where Rodriguez is left in all this, although that would discount the possibility of Heynckes also being a fan of the player who would be willing to work alongside the Italian.

The recent split from his wife Daniele Ospina is said to have contributed to Rodriguez becoming "unhappy with life in Munich."

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman hinted at these doubts prior to Thursday's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Paraguay, although he ended by suggesting his star will be ready to play irrespective of whom his manager is, per beIN Sports:

"We spoke about it also with James. I asked him to be calm, because he was going to a great club, no matter the fact that the coach that was with him in Real Madrid and took him there… he was there thanks to his condition, to his capacities, because Bayern Munich, beyond the coach, saw a player that could bring a lot to the team.

"[I asked him] not to be conditioned by a situation because he had to do what the club expected. I think this won't change a thing on his attitude, on his level, and he's 100 per cent ready to make a great match tomorrow."

The winger was long linked with a move away from Real Madrid prior to sealing his two-year agreement with Bayern, and there's no guarantee a return to work under Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane would benefit him anymore.

What's more, Rodriguez has looked promising in Germany thus far. He scored a goal and grabbed an assist in his only Bundesliga start for the club last month against Schalke, and the club's official Twitter account posted highlights of that dazzling display:

If Heynckes feels he can squeeze more of that same potential out of Rodriguez, there's sure to be hope for the player yet, particularly after Franck Ribery recently tore his lateral collateral ligament against Hertha Berlin.

The Mirror's Jack Rathborn reported the knock could end Ribery's calendar year, and with fellow wing wizard Arjen Robben set to turn 34 in January, Der FCB could use some fresh legs out wide.

It seems likely Rodriguez had his confidence knocked by several seasons spent becoming part of the furniture in Madrid, leading to speculation Ancelotti's Bayern exit will make him follow suit and leave as well.