Thabo Sefolosha Saved Woman from Drowning in Provo River in September

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

Utah Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha saved the life of a woman from drowning after her raft flipped during a September trip on Provo River.

"He didn't realize I was really in dire straits," Lori Clark revealed to Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune. "He really did save my life that day."

Sefolosha was asked about the incident at a Friday shootaround and said he "didn't save nobody," a contention with which Clark disagrees.

"I always wondered how people drowned in small water before this happened," she said. "The water was so swift, I couldn't catch my breath. It was really terrifying."