Thabo Sefolosha Saved Woman from Drowning in Provo River in September

Thabo Sefolosha Saved Woman from Drowning in Provo River in SeptemberOctober 8, 2017
Utah Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha saved the life of a woman from drowning after her raft flipped during a September trip on Provo River.
"He didn't realize I was really in dire straits," Lori Clark revealed to Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune. "He really did save my life that day."
Sefolosha was asked about the incident at a Friday shootaround and said he "didn't save nobody," a contention with which Clark disagrees.
"I always wondered how people drowned in small water before this happened," she said. "The water was so swift, I couldn't catch my breath. It was really terrifying."
Sefolosha, 33, lifted a struggling Clark into his raft after hers had flipped. She was struggling for air, and the people she was rafting with were unable to safely bring her into theirs. Sefolosha, who signed a two-year contract with the Jazz this summer, did not reveal he was a player for the team.
"When I asked him where he worked, he just said he worked for the Jazz, not that he played for them," Clark said. "I kind of figured he was a player because his feet were so big."