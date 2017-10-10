College Football Bowl Games 2017: Week 7 Projections for Every Matchup

4 of 5

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Dec. 29

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: TCU vs. Washington State

Dec. 30

Capital One Orange Bowl: Miami (FL) vs. Auburn

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State vs. San Diego State

Jan. 1

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Washington

It's a testament to the current state of affairs in the Big 12 that it only has one team projected for the New Year's Six bowls.

Oklahoma's loss to Iowa State shook things up in a big way. Prior to that shocker, the Sooners were a strong No. 3 thanks to the convincing road win over Ohio State. But when you lose at home to a team that hasn't even won eight games in any of the past 16 seasons, you free-fall from No. 3 to something more in the No. 16 range.

The Big 12's other borderline candidate is Oklahoma State, but who the heck have the Cowboys beaten? Yes, they demolished their three nonconference opponents (Tulsa, South Alabama and Pittsburgh) by a combined margin of 162-52, but those teams have a combined record of 4-13. Even if Oklahoma State runs the table from here, it probably isn't sniffing the Top Four in the CFP rankings, and it isn't in the Top 12 at the moment.

TCU looks quite strong, but the lack of strength elsewhere in the Big 12 could be what keeps the Horned Frogs on the wrong side of the CFP cut line.

The toughest decision here was leaving USC out of the New Year's Six bowls. The Trojans have nice wins over Stanford and Texas, and their lone loss came on the road by a three-point margin against a legitimate candidate for the national championship. But that one loss puts them at No. 3 in the Pac-12 pecking order, and there's not enough room for three Pac-12 teams in the Top 12 once you factor in San Diego State (or South Florida, UCF or Navy, if you so choose) as the Group of Five's automatic qualifier.

We chose San Diego State, and we're intrigued to see how high the Aztecs can climb. Western Michigan never stood a chance of reaching the CFP last year because nonconference wins over Northwestern and Illinois did nothing to help buoy the SOS anchor of playing nine games against MAC opponents. But the Mountain West is a good bit stronger than the MAC, and SDSU won games at Arizona State and vs. Stanford. There's a lot of season left to be played, but a 13-0 Aztecs team with a Heisman candidate (Rashaad Penny) might at least be in the discussion for the No. 4 seed.