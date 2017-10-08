    Report: Dannon Signs Dak Prescott After Deciding Not to Feature Cam Newton

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2017

    ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 01: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Yogurt company Dannon reportedly signed Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to a sponsorship deal on the same day it announced Carolina Panthers signal-caller Cam Newton would not be featured following his sexist remarks directed at Charlotte Observer writer Jourdan Rodrigue, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

    According to the report: "Dannon has already scheduled Prescott to shoot his first TV commercial this week in Dallas, per a source. It continues to be a commercial breakout time for Prescott, who now has deals with Pepsi, Frito-Lay and Beats."

    While Dannon kept Newton under contract, Senior Director of External Communications Michael Neuwirth said the company would no longer work with Newton and was beginning the process of pulling any advertisements that feature him, per Schefter.

    The move came after Newton laughed and said it was funny to hear a woman talk about routes after Rodrigue asked him about the physicality of the routes Devin Funchess had been running in the team's offense.

    The NFL called Newton's comments "just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists. They do not reflect the thinking of the league."

    The 2015 NFL MVP apologized for his comments on Twitter: 

    As for Prescott, his star has continued to grow after his excellent 2016 rookie season. He led the Cowboys to the postseason after throwing for 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions while rushing for 282 yards and another six scores.

    He's continued his ascension this season, throwing for 941 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions in four games.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mariota (Hamstring) Won't Play vs. Fins

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Beasley Is Much More Than Just a Football Player

      Brad Townsend
      via SportsDay
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Peyton Manning Statue Unveiled at Lucas Oil Stadium

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Cowboys Activate DE Irving After 4-Game Ban

      Todd Archer
      via ESPN.com