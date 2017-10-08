Report: Dannon Signs Dak Prescott After Deciding Not to Feature Cam Newton

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Yogurt company Dannon reportedly signed Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to a sponsorship deal on the same day it announced Carolina Panthers signal-caller Cam Newton would not be featured following his sexist remarks directed at Charlotte Observer writer Jourdan Rodrigue, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

According to the report: "Dannon has already scheduled Prescott to shoot his first TV commercial this week in Dallas, per a source. It continues to be a commercial breakout time for Prescott, who now has deals with Pepsi, Frito-Lay and Beats."

While Dannon kept Newton under contract, Senior Director of External Communications Michael Neuwirth said the company would no longer work with Newton and was beginning the process of pulling any advertisements that feature him, per Schefter.

The move came after Newton laughed and said it was funny to hear a woman talk about routes after Rodrigue asked him about the physicality of the routes Devin Funchess had been running in the team's offense.

The NFL called Newton's comments "just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists. They do not reflect the thinking of the league."

The 2015 NFL MVP apologized for his comments on Twitter:

As for Prescott, his star has continued to grow after his excellent 2016 rookie season. He led the Cowboys to the postseason after throwing for 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions while rushing for 282 yards and another six scores.

He's continued his ascension this season, throwing for 941 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions in four games.