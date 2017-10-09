Barcelona Reportedly Ponder Dele Alli as Philippe Coutinho Transfer Alternative

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly considering Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli as an alternative to Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho.

According to Sport (h/t Sport Witness), Barca believe Alli would be a brilliant fit at the Camp Nou, having grown frustrated in their pursuit of Coutinho.

It's said the England international would cost around €150 million (£134 million) to prise away from north London, making him potentially the cheaper of the two Premier League stars. As noted by Phil McNulty of BBC Sport, Barcelona had a £114 million offer, their third of the summer, turned down for Coutinho.

Here's a look at how Sport reported the fresh links with Alli on their front page:

It's also suggested Real Madrid hold an interest in the former MK Dons man. Alli is said to be considering a change of agent, with big-name representatives like Mino Raiola and Jorge Mendes vying for his business.

The two agents aforementioned have reportedly made it clear to Alli that they would be able to pave the way for him to make a massive move in the future, with Barcelona, Madrid and Manchester United all mentioned.

Bleacher Report's Dean Jones reported recently that some of the biggest names in world football are taking a look at Alli:

Spurs, in the meantime, are reported to be hopeful of agreeing a contract extension with the player.

Just 21, Alli is rated as one of European football's most exciting talents, having enjoyed an incredible start to his Tottenham career.

As noted by Ball Street, last season he reached goalscoring heights some legendary Premier League figures were unable to:

The Tottenham man is not your typical Barcelona midfielder. Alli will not sit deep and dictate the pace of a game, nor is he someone with the ability to take on opponents in one-on-one situations.

His game is based on outstanding technical ability and cerebral sharpness. The youngster is calm taking the ball in tight spaces and finding a yard for himself, while his movement between the lines is refined for a player still developing.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

There's an unbending determination in his football, too; as noted by Squawka Football, Alli does tend to get a kicking when he's on the field:

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has been a boost to the development of Alli since he joined Tottenham in 2015. The work rate, aggression and confidence that pulses in the England international epitomises this Tottenham team.

At this stage, it feels a little early for the 21-year-old to be thinking about making a move elsewhere. And even if Barcelona were to show serious interest in him, Alli has five years left to run on his current Spurs deal, meaning there's no pressure whatsoever to cash in for the Londoners.