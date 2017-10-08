    Demetrious Johnson Is Longest-Reigning Champ in UFC History with Win vs Ray Borg

    LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 07: Demetrious Johnson celebrates after his submission victory over Ray Borg in their UFC flyweight championship bout during the UFC 216 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Demetrious Johnson became the longest reigning champion in UFC history Saturday night when he defeated Ray Borg in the fifth round of their flyweight championship fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 

    Johnson, who won via submission after he parlayed a suplex into an armbar, has now secured 11 straight title defenses, surpassing Anderson Silva's record. 

    UFC's official Twitter account provided a look at the historic moment: 

    "That's what we do," Johnson said of his finishing move, according to ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto. "I'm not in the business of taking hits and concussions. That s--t is overrated. I'm here to make a fool of you. Throw you like a bag of potatoes and break your arm."

    Johnson has been the class of the flyweight division since its inception in 2012 when he captured the weight class' inaugural belt with a split-decision win over Joseph Benavidez. 

    Since then, Mighty Mouse has ripped off 11 straight victories, including first-round knockouts of Benavidez (December 2013) and Henry Cejudo (April 2016). 

    His last two victories, though, have come via armbar submissions, with Saturday's takedown of Borg serving as perhaps the most impressive result on his unparalleled resume. 

