Real Madrid Transfer News: Harry Kane and Dele Alli Monitored in Latest Rumours

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli with a view to a potential huge signing next summer.

According to Jose Felix Diaz of Marca, the twosome are candidates for a potential Galactico-style move at the end of the campaign, with the pair making incredible progress in recent seasons with Spurs.

"Given their obvious talent and their youth—Kane is 24 and Alli is 21—they would both fit the bill and Los Blancos will enjoy a close-up when they take on Tottenham in the Champions League later this month," continued Diaz.

As relayed by Annie Eaves of Sport Witness, Diaz also suggested the duo will be watched "with a magnifying glass" when they come up against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League in the coming weeks. It's also suggested fees for either player would be upwards of €150 million (£135 million).

Diaz said Madrid are keen to bring in a rising star in 2018 having missed out on Kylian Mbappe to Paris Saint-Germain in the window just gone.

If Madrid still want a forward, then Kane would potentially be their man in the summer. After all, as noted by Sky Sports Statto, the Tottenham striker has enjoyed quite the year:

Indeed, just when it appears Kane is playing at his absolute peak, the England man seems to find another gear.

Goals are easy to come by for the 24-year-old, as he's an exceptionally clean striker of the ball, can use both feet and is outstanding in the air, too. But Kane also sets the tone in terms of work rate, determination and physicality at the sharp end of the pitch for club and country.

With Karim Benzema the only natural No. 9 in the Madrid squad, there'd be a clear role for the England man to step into as well. The same maybe couldn't be said for Alli.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Los Blancos, after all, boast an array of attacking midfielders, with the likes of Isco, Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos and Lucas Vazquez all vying for similar spots in the side.

There's no denying Alli's ability, though, as he has dovetailed with Kane to great effect at Spurs. Like his team-mate, the 21-year-old also has a nose for goals, per Squawka Football:

As a younger man, he still has a lot to learn. There are times when Alli loses his cool, and he recently served a one-match ban in international football for making an offensive gesture during an England game; he was also booked in Tottenham's clash with Huddersfield Town for diving.

Speaking about Alli, Kane suggested the midfielder still has some developing to do, per Simon Peach of the Press Association:

Spurs will be keen to keep their players, and given they are each tied down to long-term contracts with the club, there'd be no major pressure on Tottenham to sell as things stand.

Alli would undoubtedly benefit from more time with Spurs as he's still in the infancy of his career. Kane may be a little more tempted by the prospect of making a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, but given how well he's developed at Spurs under Mauricio Pochettino and the clear affinity he has with Tottenham, it'd be a surprise to see him agitate for a move.