    Nicolas Batum Out 8-12 Weeks with Elbow Injury

    MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 10: Nicolas Batum #5 of the Charlotte Hornets stands on the court in the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at BMO Harris Bradley Center on April 10, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Nicolas Batum suffered a torn ligament in his left elbow and will be out eight to 12 weeks, the Hornets announced on Thursday. 

    Batum is a versatile across-the-board producer for the Hornets. He averaged 15.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists across his first two seasons with the organization after spending the first seven years of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.

    The 28-year-old France national team stalwart has remained mostly durable during his decade in the NBA. The only season he missed significant time was 2009-10 with the Blazers when he sat out 45 games with a shoulder injury that required surgery.

    With Batum now sidelined for the next two to three months, No. 11 overall pick Malik Monk figures to see the biggest uptick in playing time. Jeremy Lamb and Michael Carter-Williams could also carve out larger roles in the team's rotation.

