    Cam Newton Loses Dannon Sponsorship for 'Sexist and Disparaging' Comment

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2017

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
    Winslow Townson/Associated Press

    Yogurt company Dannon announced Thursday that it has cut ties with Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton as a spokesman for the brand.

    According to A.J. Perez of USA Today, Dannon said the following in a statement: "We have shared our concerns with Cam and will no longer work with him."

    Dannon made the decision after Newton laughed at a question asked by Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue on Wednesday and said it was "funny to hear a female" ask a question about routes, per ESPN.com's David Newton.

    David Newton tweeted a statement from the company that deemed Cam Newton's comments "sexist and disparaging to all women":

    Despite Dannon's statement, Newton's representative, Carlos Fleming of WME/IMG, said, "Dannon has not terminated the agreement, nor do they have grounds to," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    Rapoport added that Fleming said Dannon is still using Newton in advertising.

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

