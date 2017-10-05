Kevin Love Comments on LeBron James Picking Kyrie Irving in All-Star Game

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

If last season was any indication, LeBron James may very well be the Eastern Conference's leading vote-getter for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

And under the exhibition's revised format, that means James would be in charge of handpicking one of the sides as a captain.

So if it comes down to it, would James select former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving?

Take it from Kevin Love, who was asked Wednesday whether James would be more inclined to select Irving or Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, and it could be a snap decision.

"Ooh. It depends on how far, I guess, how far he's picked," Love said, per Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. "You know he's going to pick ... we talked about peanut butter and jelly this week and maybe the banana boat guys, so, we'll see what happens. I know that he'll have some fun with it. If he wants to, he has a future in this league of being on that side of basketball operations and I'd imagine he would put together a hell of a team. So, it just depends. If we need shooting, both (Curry and Irving) are there. If we need ball handling, distributing, both guys are there. That's tough. That's a tossup."

Curry, of course, finished as the top vote-getter in the Western Conference last season, so it's possible he could reclaim that title and captain his own team.

Either way, the NBA's decision to strip the All-Star Game of conference designations and channel more of a classic pickup vibe has generated positive early reviews.

"I think it's great for the game to kind of spice it up a little bit," Curry told ESPN.com's Nick Friedell. "Give the fans a little bit more interest in how the teams are going to unfold. It's great to follow how the 24-man rosters are voted on by the fans and the coaches but now there's another element of mixing the East and the West and giving different combinations of guys out there on the floor."

Love agreed and noted the selection process figures to draw plenty of buzz because of the information that could be gleaned from the captains' picks.

"It is an elite fraternity in this league," he said, per Fedor. "I think it's the two leading vote-getters from each side, right? And then they'll be picking their teammates or their boys and it will be like out on the blacktop in grade school back in the day. So, it will be fun."