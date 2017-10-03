Golden Knights, NHL Make Joint Donation to Support Victims of Las Vegas Shooting

Ronda Churchill/Associated Press

The Vegas Golden Knights and the NHL announced on Tuesday a joint donation to support victims of Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Per an official release from NHL.com, the donation of $300,000 will be used in an effort to help "victims of Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas and the first responders who have worked fearlessly and tirelessly from the moment tragedy struck."

The NHL also announced teams and players would honor victims during opening-week games by helping to organize "pledge drives and other ventures" in support of Las Vegas.

Tuesday's announcement from the NHL comes two days after a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Festival at the Las Vegas strip that killed 59 people and injured another 527, per ABC News.

The 2017-18 NHL season begins on Wednesday with four games on the schedule. The Golden Knights begin their inaugural season on Friday with a road game against the Dallas Stars. Their first home game at the T-Mobile Arena is on Oct. 10 against the Arizona Coyotes.