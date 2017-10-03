Antawn Jamison Reportedly Hired as Scout by Los Angeles Lakers

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly bringing a familiar face back into the fold.

According to The Vertical's Shams Charania, the Lakers plan to add Antawn Jamison to their scouting department.

Jamison, who was selected fourth overall in the 1998 NBA draft, spent the 2012-13 season with the Purple and Gold.

Charania added that once the 41-year-old is officially hired, he's expected to report to president of basketball operations Magic Johnson, general manager Rob Pelinka and assistant general manager Jesse Buss, who also serves as the team's director of scouting.

A two-time All-Star and the 2003-04 Sixth Man of the Year, Jamison spent 16 years in the Association before he retired following a brief stint with the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2013-14 campaign.