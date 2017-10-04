Houston Texans Score Most Points in Franchise History

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Houston Texans throttled the Tennessee Titans by a 57-14 score in Week 4, marking the team's largest scoring output in franchise history, per NFL Communications.

It was also the third-highest single-game point total in NFL history for a team with a rookie under center. The only rookie quarterbacks to lead their teams to more points were Tony Banks (59) with the St. Louis Rams in 1996 and Russell Wilson (58) with the Seattle Seahawks in 2012.

Although rookie Deshaun Watson didn't win the starting job out of training camp, he didn't remain on the bench very long. A poor start from Tom Savage in Week 1 opened the door for Watson, who was inserted part way into the game and has kept the gig since then.

Watson was key to the club's victory Sunday, throwing for 283 yards and four touchdowns while adding a fifth score on the ground. The 22-year-old signal-caller has completed an impressive 64.9 percent of his passes through three-plus contests, though his 7:4 TD:INT ratio leaves something to be desired. However, Watson presents opponents with a dual-threat option, rushing for 148 yards and two touchdowns so far.

With the return of Will Fuller from injury last Sunday, the team is nearly all systems go on offense. It may be difficult for the Texans to repeat the performance against a stingy Kansas City Chiefs defense in Week 5, but the club may have finally found its franchise quarterback.