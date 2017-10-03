Justin Upton Reportedly Likely to Opt out of Contract to Negotiate with Angels

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Justin Upton is reportedly set to exercise a player option to void the final four years of his contract, but he could still re-sign with the organization.

On Tuesday, Jon Morosi of the MLB Network reported it's "increasingly likely" the slugger will opt to become a free agent, but noted the move could be a "mechanism by which he negotiates more favorable terms on a new deal with Angels, where he enjoyed playing."

Los Angeles acquired Upton from the Detroit Tigers in late August. He hit seven home runs in 27 games following the deal en route to finishing the 2017 campaign with a .273/.361/.540 triple-slash line to go along with 35 homers and 14 stolen bases across 152 appearances.

The 30-year-old four-time All-Star selection told Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register last month there's a singular focus looking toward his future: "Winning." He wouldn't tip his hand about L.A.'s chances if he did hit the open market, though.

"There's a good young core," Upton said about the Angels. "There are definitely some areas we could have been better down the stretch, but there are some good young arms, good young pieces. There is definitely room to get better and be a competitor."

Los Angeles completed the regular season with an 80-82 record. It left the team 21 games behind the AL West champion Houston Astros and five games short of the second wild-card spot, which was claimed by the Minnesota Twins.

That said, the Angels also feature Mike Trout, MLB's best player. Upton told Fletcher it's something that will be considered during the offseason.

"It's fun," Upton said. "He's fun to watch every day. He's a good dude, a good clubhouse guy. I've enjoyed it."

Upton was the first overall pick in the 2015 draft, but he's struggled to find a permanent home. He's played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres in addition to the Tigers and Angels across 11 years in the big leagues.

He'll join J.D. Martinez, Carlos Gonzalez and Lorenzo Cain among the most coveted outfield free agents if he declines the contract option.