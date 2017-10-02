LaVar Ball to Remove Son LaMelo from Chino Hills HS to Be Home-Schooled

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

LaVar Ball said Monday he plans to remove son LaMelo from Chino Hills High School in Chino Hills, California, and homeschool him for the next two years, the Los Angeles Times' Eric Sondheimer reported.

LaMelo averaged 27.5 points and shot 43.2 percent from the field in 30 games for Chino Hills as a sophomore in 2016-17. He's the No. 30 player overall and No. 5 point guard in the 2019 recruiting class, according to Scout.

"LaMelo is not going to be at school tomorrow with his Lamborghini parked in front," LaVar said, per ESPN.com's Darren Rovell.

ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman provided context behind LaVar's decision:

LaVar discussed his issues with Chino Hills head coach Dennis Latimore with ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne:

Chino Hills let Stephan Gilling go as head coach in April. Gilling had told For The Win's Andrew Joseph in March that LaVar had undermined his coaching at times by entering the locker room and offering instructions from the stands that contradicted what he instructed the team to do.

LaVar will take over LaMelo's training, telling Sondheimer he's "going to make him the best basketball player ever."

While LaMelo will still have the opportunity to play AAU ball with Big Baller Brand, removing him from the high school circuit altogether is a surprising move. Michael Porter Jr., the No. 3 recruit in 2017 on Scout, was home-schooled but still played for Nathan Hale High School in Seattle.

According to Sondheimer, LaMelo still plans on signing a letter of intent with the UCLA Bruins, though there's still the matter of whether his signature Melo Ball 1 sneaker with Big Baller Brand will impact his NCAA eligibility.