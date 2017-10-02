4-Star PG Prospect Andrew Nembhard Commits to Florida over Gonzaga

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The Florida Gators may have landed their point guard of the future Monday when Andrew Nembhard joined their 2018 recruiting class.

He made the announcement on his Twitter page:

Nembhard, who is 6'4" and 185 pounds, is a 4-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and the No. 28 overall player, No. 7 point guard and No. 5 player from Ontario, Canada, in the 2018 class.

Thomas Goldkamp of 247Sports noted Nembhard took his official visit to Florida over the past weekend, and Corey Evans of Rivals said he elected the Gators over the likes of Ohio State, Gonzaga and USC.

According to Evans, "Florida would like nothing more than to pair Nembhard with another versatile guard recruit this fall."

Nembhard is the first commitment of the Gators' 2018 recruiting class, and he is an ideal place to start considering the players they have coming in with the 2017 group. Forwards Chase Johnson, DeAundrae Ballard and Isaiah Stokes are all ranked as 4-star prospects in Florida's 2017 class, per 247Sports, and they now have a point guard they can ideally develop within the coming years.

Brian Snow of Scout said "Florida badly needed a [point guard]" and pointed to Nembhard's "elite" passing skills.

The Gators now have solid building blocks at various positions over the course of their 2017 and 2018 classes (especially if they land the coveted second guard Evans mentioned), and Nembhard can serve as the facilitator with his passing ability as they look to challenge Kentucky and others in the SEC.