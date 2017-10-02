B/R Kicks: Antonio Brown's Cleats Are Louder Than His Sideline Antics

Image via Drew Paterson

One of the NFL's best rivalries was revived Sunday. Every time the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers get together two things are certain—heartbreak and hard hits.

Although Sunday's matchup ended up one-sided on the scoreboard in favor of the visiting Steelers, 26-9, there were still plenty of fireworks to keep things interesting—most notably a sideline meltdown by arguably the greatest wide receiver in the league, Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown.

Brown has been named a Pro Bowler five times in his seven-year career and led the NFL in receptions twice. This season he ranks No. 2 in receptions (30) and receiving yards (388) in four games this season. Brown is one of the NFL's most unstoppable forces, but his play, end-zone dancing and occasional sideline tirades aren't the only things fans notice when they watch Pittsburgh's prolific wideout.

That's because Brown is widely considered by many to be one of the "custom kings" of the NFL. His cleats are never bland. Brown has honored so many people on cleats during his career, including the likeness of former NFL safety Pat Tillman, a U.S. Army veteran, on Veterans Day weekend last season; his dad, Arena Football legend Eddie "Touchdown" Brown; boxing legend Muhammad Ali and deceased South Florida icons like Kimbo Slice and the Miami Marlins' Jose Fernandez (Brown grew up in Miami).

Image via Drew Paterson

With the help of artist Corey Pane, Brown's cleat customizer, No. 84's feet will continue to turn heads while his hands keep his name in the headlines throughout the season.