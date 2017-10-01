Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Won't Be Benched or Disciplined by Giants for Dog Act

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The New York Giants reportedly won't bench Odell Beckham Jr. or hit him with any "on-field discipline" following his touchdown celebration from a week ago, when he got on all fours and mimicked a dog lifting its leg and urinating, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

The NFL did fine him $12,154 for the act Friday, however.

Beckham confirmed he spoke to team co-owner John Mara on Wednesday, per Steve Politi of NJ.com, adding that he wished he hadn't caused his team a 15-yard penalty.

"Only thing is just causing the penalty for the team. That's really it," he said. "I don't even know if they knew to call the flag or not because the look of confusion on their face was, 'Do we throw the flag or not?' And then, it was kind of just like, they threw the flag. So, only regret is causing us 15 yards, having to cover a long kickoff. Thankfully, we didn't have any setback from there. Covered the kickoff well."

On Tuesday, Mara wrote in an email to Mike Vaccaro of the New York Post that "I do not want to get into a discussion about this, but I will say that I am very unhappy with Odell's behavior on Sunday and we intend to deal with it internally."

Beckham previously tweeted that mimicking a dog was in reference to President Donald Trump's comments, where he called any NFL player who protested police brutality and racial discrimination during the national anthem a "son of a bitch."