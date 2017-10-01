    Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Won't Be Benched or Disciplined by Giants for Dog Act

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2017

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants celebrates with Sterling Shepard #87 after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 24, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Giants 27-24. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    The New York Giants reportedly won't bench Odell Beckham Jr. or hit him with any "on-field discipline" following his touchdown celebration from a week ago, when he got on all fours and mimicked a dog lifting its leg and urinating, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

    The NFL did fine him $12,154 for the act Friday, however.

    Beckham confirmed he spoke to team co-owner John Mara on Wednesday, per Steve Politi of NJ.com, adding that he wished he hadn't caused his team a 15-yard penalty.

    "Only thing is just causing the penalty for the team. That's really it," he said. "I don't even know if they knew to call the flag or not because the look of confusion on their face was, 'Do we throw the flag or not?' And then, it was kind of just like, they threw the flag. So, only regret is causing us 15 yards, having to cover a long kickoff. Thankfully, we didn't have any setback from there. Covered the kickoff well."

    On Tuesday, Mara wrote in an email to Mike Vaccaro of the New York Post that "I do not want to get into a discussion about this, but I will say that I am very unhappy with Odell's behavior on Sunday and we intend to deal with it internally."

    Beckham previously tweeted that mimicking a dog was in reference to President Donald Trump's comments, where he called any NFL player who protested police brutality and racial discrimination during the national anthem a "son of a bitch."

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: No. 1 Pick Garrett (Ankle) Expected to Debut Week 5

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Willie Snead (Hamstring) Inactive for Week 4

      Fantasypros
      via Fantasypros
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Should Giants Play Adams Over Struggling Thompson?

      NJ.com
      via NJ.com
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Chad Johnson: 'Back Off OBJ...and Marvin Lewis!'

      TMZ
      via TMZ