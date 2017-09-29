LVMPD Body Cam Footage in Michael Bennett Incident Released

LVMPD Body Cam Footage in Michael Bennett Incident ReleasedSeptember 29, 2017
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released footage Friday from the body cam of an officer involved with the detainment of Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett in Las Vegas on Aug. 26.
Sheriff Joseph Lombardo played the videos in front of reporters and offered his thoughts as well as the results of an internal investigation.
Per Mike Shoro of the Las Vegas Review Journal, Lombardo said officers had "reasonable suspicion to stop Bennett" and said he didn't believe race was a factor.
According to 8 News Now, Lombardo said Bennett was detained for 17 minutes and that an officer apologized to him upon his release.
Lombardo also said that Bennett filed an official complaint in the past three days, per Lesley Marin of KTNV.
On Sept. 6, Bennett released the following statement regarding the incident, alleging racial profiling on the part of the officers who detained him (Warning: Some language NSFW):
Michael Bennett @mosesbread72
Equality. https://t.co/NQ4pJt94AZ2017-9-6 14:01:16
Bennett was detained in the midst of what was thought to be an active shooter situation. As seen in this video courtesy of NBC-TV's Craig Fiegener, Lombardo said the manner in which Bennett ran from the Cromwell Hotel made him a person of interest for the officers:
Craig Fiegener @CraigNews3LV
Michael Bennett ran from @CromwellVegas "with purpose,' says @LVMPD sheriff. That made him stand out as officers commanded to stop, he says. https://t.co/CP42SXBQRo2017-9-29 20:36:26
Among the videos shown by Lombardo was Bennett being taken to a police car after he was handcuffed:
Craig Fiegener @CraigNews3LV
Dramatic video shows Michael Bennett after he was handcuffed. Sheriff Lombardo gives an explanation of everything that's seen in body cams. https://t.co/ILU8whvj0L2017-9-29 20:18:35
The next video showed Bennett talking with officers saying he didn't do anything and asking for an explanation behind his detention:
Craig Fiegener @CraigNews3LV
Officers did not know who Michael Bennett was when he was detained. @mosesbread72 is heard pleading with @LVMPD cops. https://t.co/RSKYv6Ekaw2017-9-29 20:24:46
Another video showed an officer apologizing to Bennett:
Craig Fiegener @CraigNews3LV
"Sorry that happened, but..." says @LVMPD cop as Michael Bennett is released from the back of a cop car. @mosesbread72 @NFL https://t.co/QRvPAfrDvX2017-9-29 20:26:46
There was no video of Bennett's detention as Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said the officer forgot to turn his body cam on prior to responding to what was falsely reported as a shooting, per Shoro.
According to Fiegener, Lombardo concluded that the officers acted "appropriately and professionally" in their handling of Bennett.