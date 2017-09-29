LVMPD Body Cam Footage in Michael Bennett Incident Released

James Kenney/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released footage Friday from the body cam of an officer involved with the detainment of Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett in Las Vegas on Aug. 26.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo played the videos in front of reporters and offered his thoughts as well as the results of an internal investigation.

Per Mike Shoro of the Las Vegas Review Journal, Lombardo said officers had "reasonable suspicion to stop Bennett" and said he didn't believe race was a factor.

According to 8 News Now, Lombardo said Bennett was detained for 17 minutes and that an officer apologized to him upon his release.

Lombardo also said that Bennett filed an official complaint in the past three days, per Lesley Marin of KTNV.

On Sept. 6, Bennett released the following statement regarding the incident, alleging racial profiling on the part of the officers who detained him (Warning: Some language NSFW):

Bennett was detained in the midst of what was thought to be an active shooter situation. As seen in this video courtesy of NBC-TV's Craig Fiegener, Lombardo said the manner in which Bennett ran from the Cromwell Hotel made him a person of interest for the officers:

Among the videos shown by Lombardo was Bennett being taken to a police car after he was handcuffed:

The next video showed Bennett talking with officers saying he didn't do anything and asking for an explanation behind his detention:

Another video showed an officer apologizing to Bennett:

There was no video of Bennett's detention as Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said the officer forgot to turn his body cam on prior to responding to what was falsely reported as a shooting, per Shoro.

According to Fiegener, Lombardo concluded that the officers acted "appropriately and professionally" in their handling of Bennett.