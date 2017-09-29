    Suns Rookie Josh Jackson Says Stephen Curry Is 'Small and Unathletic'

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2017

    PHOENIX, AZ - SEPTEMBER 25: Josh Jackson #20 of the Phoenix Suns poses for a portrait at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.
    Barry Gossage/Getty Images

    Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson has yet to play a minute in the NBA, so forgive him if he has some unfounded thoughts about Stephen Curry.

    Appearing in a video for Vice Sports released Wednesday, the No. 4 overall pick said the two-time MVP has the NBA skill set least comparable to his. 

    "Player that I compare least toprobably Steph Curry," he said. "Just because, you know, he's known as a shooter. I'm not. He's small and unathletic." 

    Jackson's comments can be heard below, beginning at the 1:15 mark: 

    At 6'3'', Curry may be small by NBA standards. 

    But as defenders who have been spun in circles over the past few years can attest, he's far from unathletic and much more than a conventional knockdown shooter.

    Although Curry's become most well-known for his electric efficiency from beyond the arc—he's a 43.8 percent three-point shooter for his career and already ranks 10th on the league's all-time three-point field-goal leaderboard—his evolved dribble-drive game and savvy as a finisher have made him a wholly unique talent. 

    To that point, Curry is the only player who has shot better than 50 percent on two-point shots and 40 percent on three-point shots while averaging better than 20 points per game since the start of the 2009-10 season. 

    Curry has also parlayed his stellar lateral quickness into 1,028 steals since he debuted in 2009. During that span, Curry is tied with Monta Ellis and Chris Paul for the most seasons (seven) with at least 1.5 steals per game. 

    Jackson, who packs promise of his own as a potential two-way cornerstone for the Suns, will get his first look at Curry and the Warriors when Phoenix travels to Oracle Arena on Feb. 12. 

    Stats courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com

