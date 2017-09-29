    Dwyane Wade Explains LeBron James' Efforts to Recruit Him to Cavs

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2017

    Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, and Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade talk after an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 19, 2016, in Miami. The Heat defeated the Cavaliers 122-101. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    With Dwyane Wade now officially a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, the 12-time All-Star said LeBron James played a large role in recruiting him to the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions. 

    "He texted me to just take my temperature a little bit..." Wade told ESPN's Rachel Nichols (via ESPN.com).  "Then he hit me again later, like, 'I don't know what you're gonna do. I don't know where your mind is right now, but if something happens in Chicago and you guys decide to part ways, I want you to really consider coming to Cleveland.'"

    Wade added that it was "around the time we worked out in L.A." that he and James had a chance to discuss teaming up again. 

    James posted an Instagram video of himself and Wade working out together on Sept. 11:

    Wade was officially waived by the Chicago Bulls on Sept. 25 after the two sides agreed to a buyout. He signed a deal with the Cavs after clearing waivers on Wednesday. 

    James and Wade previously played together for four seasons with the Miami Heat from 2010-14. The duo—along with Chris Bosh—helped lead the franchise to two NBA titles in four trips to the NBA Finals. 

    The Cavs have made the NBA Finals in each of the three seasons since James returned to Cleveland, including winning the franchise's first championship in 2016. 

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Josh Jackson Calls Steph Curry 'Small and Unathletic'

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      Cleveland Cavaliers logo
      Cleveland Cavaliers

      Podcast: Does Adding D-Wade Close the Gap with Warriors?

      Vsporto
      via Vsporto
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Hawks PG Schroder Arrested on Battery Charge

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Sneaking into Sporting Events Is Easier Than You Think

      Lars Anderson
      via Bleacher Report