Dwyane Wade Explains LeBron James' Efforts to Recruit Him to Cavs

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

With Dwyane Wade now officially a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, the 12-time All-Star said LeBron James played a large role in recruiting him to the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions.

"He texted me to just take my temperature a little bit..." Wade told ESPN's Rachel Nichols (via ESPN.com). "Then he hit me again later, like, 'I don't know what you're gonna do. I don't know where your mind is right now, but if something happens in Chicago and you guys decide to part ways, I want you to really consider coming to Cleveland.'"

Wade added that it was "around the time we worked out in L.A." that he and James had a chance to discuss teaming up again.

James posted an Instagram video of himself and Wade working out together on Sept. 11:

Wade was officially waived by the Chicago Bulls on Sept. 25 after the two sides agreed to a buyout. He signed a deal with the Cavs after clearing waivers on Wednesday.

James and Wade previously played together for four seasons with the Miami Heat from 2010-14. The duo—along with Chris Bosh—helped lead the franchise to two NBA titles in four trips to the NBA Finals.

The Cavs have made the NBA Finals in each of the three seasons since James returned to Cleveland, including winning the franchise's first championship in 2016.