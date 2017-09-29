Thomas Tuchel Reportedly Top Candidate at Bayern After Carlo Ancelotti Firing

INA FASSBENDER/Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly in the frame to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Bayern Munich.

Per Sport Bild's Christian Falk, the Bavarians see the former Borussia Dortmund boss as the top candidate to come in:

Ancelotti was relieved of his duties on Thursday following a 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

According to football journalist Rafael Hernandez, Ancelotti's predecessor Pep Guardiola believed Tuchel would make a strong replacement for him prior to the Italian's appointment:

Tuchel's Dortmund were only able to finish third last season as they were leapfrogged by RB Leipzig, but they managed to win the DFB-Pokal.

In his first season with BVB the team finished second, 10 points behind Bayern but 18 clear of Bayer Leverkusen, and finished runners-up in the DFB-Pokal after Munich beat them on penalties in the final.

He previously spent five years with Mainz, where his best campaign saw them finish fifth in 2011.

Tuchel is between jobs after leaving Dortmund at the end of last season, and Bayern are one of the biggest clubs in the world, so it may seem a no-brainer if they come calling.

However, football writer Lars Pollmann believes the prospect of working with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic could prove an insurmountable obstacle:

The German certainly had a history of strained working relations at Dortmund, per sports journalist Stefan Bienkowski:

BT Sport's Archie Rhind-Tutt believes the club are more likely to hold off on making a permanent appointment until the summer, when they may be able to land Hoffenheim's Julian Nagelsmann:

Tuchel's Dortmund were an exciting, attacking side, and the 44-year-old can often be flexible in the way he approaches games.

Managing Bayern would undoubtedly be a step up—as it would be for Nagelsmann—but Tuchel has shown he could be ready for a top job.

However, if he's not happy with the setup he'd have to work with at Bayern, it wouldn't be surprising if he were to decline any offer.