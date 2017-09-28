Sergio Aguero Reportedly Injured in Car Accident; Could Miss Up to 2 Months

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was reportedly involved in a car accident and could miss up to two months after suffering a fractured rib.

Roy Nemer of Mundo Albiceleste reported the news.

Manchester City has gotten off to a hot start in the Premier League, winning five of its first six matches. It has outscored opponents 21-2 and is currently tied with Manchester United in the table with 16 points.

"He loves to play football," Guardiola told reporters of Aguero. "He likes the ball and when he can score a goal, his eyes open. He's a football player. Sergio has the character to score goals. He had it in the past with Argentina, his mother and father gave him that talent. He will die scoring goals, there is no doubt about that."

Losing Aguero, who has scored six times and recorded three assists through the first six matches, would be a major blow. City would have to rely on Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus to add more goalscoring prowess.