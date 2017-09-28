Report: Rick Pitino Is 'Coach-2' Who Played Role in Funneling Money to a Recruit

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

University of Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino, who was placed on unpaid administrative leave by the school Wednesday, is reportedly listed as "Coach-2" in documents related to an FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball.

ABC News reported a source said Pitino allegedly "played a role in funneling money to a recruit" after talking with Adidas executive Jim Gatto about prospect Brian Bowen (via ESPN.com). Jason Riley of WDRB noted the Wall Street Journal also cited a source who identified the Cardinals coach as "Coach-2."

The FBI complaint stated Bowen committed to Louisville in June after receiving a "commitment" from Gatto to pay his family $100,000, per ABC News. The court records also allege Gatto "spoke directly" with Pitino in the days leading up to the player's announcement.

In addition, video cameras recorded a conversation between former ASM Sports agent Christian Dawkins, Florida-based AAU director Jonathan Brad Augustine and an undercover agent in which Pitino's influence at Adidas was discussed.

"No one swings a bigger [expletive] than [Coach-2] at [Adidas]," Augustine allegedly said, before adding: "all [Coach-2] has to do is pick up the phone and call somebody, [and say], 'These are my guys, they're taking care of us.'"

Phillip M. Bailey and Andrew Wolfson of the Courier-Journal noted Pitino was placed on leave and couldn't be immediately fired because his contract stipulates he must be "given 10 days' prior notice and an opportunity to be heard" before potential termination.

Steve Pence, the coach's attorney, told Darren Rovell and Ryan Smith of ESPN his client was "effectively fired," but they plan to fight for the remaining money he's owed, which includes $37.7 million in salary and $6.75 million in possible bonuses.

"We intend to fully enforce the terms of the contract," Pence said.

Jeff Greer of the Courier-Journal provided confirmation from Louisville interim president Greg Postel that Bowen was suspended indefinitely from the program following Wednesday's news.

Cardinals athletic director Tom Jurich was also placed on administrative leave, though he'll be paid while the school looks into the situation.