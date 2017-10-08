Bobby Roode Beats Dolph Ziggler, Gets Assaulted by The Showoff After HIAC Match

Photo credit: WWE.com.

In his pay-per-view debut on the main roster, Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler at Hell in a Cell on Sunday night.

Ziggler and Roode went through a series of roll-ups, with each wrestler grabbing his opponent's tights for added leverage in the pinfall. Roode eventually kept Ziggler's shoulders on the match for the three-count.

The post-match celebration was short-lived for Roode as Ziggler almost immediately hit a Zig Zag after the bell rang. Roode certainly didn't look like the winner when the dust settled:

Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez questioned Ziggler's long-term direction after the defeat:

After dominating in NXT and enjoying a fruitful run with the NXT Championship, Roode received a call-up to SmackDown Live and made his debut several weeks ago in a winning effort against Aiden English.

Roode was kept off television for a few weeks, and during that time, Ziggler began to establish a new character that took shots at current and former Superstars.

Ziggler declared that he was the best in-ring worker to ever grace WWE but criticized the fans for not appreciating him.

He insisted that they cared more about flashy entrances than actual wrestling, which led to him imitating the likes of "Macho Man" Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and others.

The Showoff pulled off the ultimate troll job two weeks ago, however, when he dressed up like The Undertaker and went to the ring while The Phenom's iconic entrance music played.

Once he got into the ring, Ziggler revealed that it was all a ruse, as seen in the following video:

Ziggler then proceeded to cut another promo running down WWE's fans before he was interrupted by Roode and his elaborate entrance.

The Glorious One cut a promo of his own and laid down a challenge for Hell in a Cell, which Ziggler confidently accepted.

Based on Ziggler's recent platform, Roode looked to be his ideal opponent since his entrance and theme music have helped make him one of WWE's most popular Superstars.

Roode was a highly successful wrestler before joining WWE, especially as a multi-time TNA world heavyweight champion, but there is no denying the fact that the bells and whistles that currently surround him have helped him reach the next level.

On Sunday, Ziggler set out to prove that Roode is nothing without the extras despite the fact that Roode has shown himself to be a top-tier talent both in the ring and on the mic.

Roode and Ziggler turned in a strong effort, and while Roode's victory suggests he is on the ascent on the blue brand, momentum has remained elusive for Ziggler.

