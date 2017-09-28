Is Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 34 Inevitable?

Credit: WWE.com

It's time to stop dreaming up other WWE WrestleMania 34 main events. All signs point to Brock Lesnar facing Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at The Show of Shows next April.

The Beast Incarnate remains the champion. Reigns continues to charge back into contention. A rematch years in the making looks to be the end goal on WWE's mind.

Before Sunday's No Mercy pay-per-view, Braun Strowman's dominance suggested WWE would possibly crown a rising monster and feature him on the marquee of its top show. But The Monster of Men fell to Lesnar.

He joined Samoa Joe on a list of predators unable to conquer the champ.

Reigns, meanwhile, knocked off John Cena at the PPV. The Big Dog won cleanly and without controversy, suggesting this could be a one-and-done feud.

The results of those bouts had many thinking Reigns and Lesnar are on a collision course. Count Tim Fiorvanti of ESPN.com among that group:

It's hard to blame him. Lesnar's part-time schedule will leave few opportunities for WWE to dethrone him. After surviving a Fatal 4-Way match, as well as challenges from Joe and Strowman, The Beast Incarnate probably has one, maybe two, matches left on the docket for 2017.

Per CageMatch.net, his 12 matches for the year is already more than his total in 2015 and 2016.

Survivor Series on Nov. 19 and Royal Rumble on Jan. 29 are two likely spots where WWE will book a title defense for Lesnar. Beyond that, he'll mostly be out of the spotlight until WrestleMania season is upon us.

The chances of him heading into WrestleMania with the universal title still in his paws are high.

And for Reigns, his arrow is firmly pointed at the gold. He has claimed wins over The Miz, Cena, Undertaker, Finn Balor and Chris Jericho in 2017. He's the only one of Lesnar's three challengers from SummerSlam who hasn't had a one-on-one crack at the champion of late.

The only place left for him is a title match.

Reigns returning to the main event against Lesnar would be a story of redemption, the kind WWE loves to tell. At WrestleMania 31, he was unable to dethrone The Beast Incarnate. Since then, The Authority has hounded him, tangled with Strowman and failed to hold the WWE title for any sustained period.

WrestleMania 34 would offer him another shot at reaching the mountaintop, and poetically it would be against the man he couldn't knock off that spot two years ago.

The Big Dog has made WrestleMania's main event his home, too. Reigns has headlined The Showcase of the Immortals three times running. There's little reason to believe WWE will pull back on its all-in support of the powerhouse.

The Tights and Fights podcast went as far as to predict Reigns will be the one to oust Lesnar from the company:

Backstage rumblings also suggest Reigns vs. Lesnar is on the way.

Even before this year's event kicked off, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Wrestling Inc) noted WWE had eyes on a Lesnar-Reigns matchup at WrestleMania 34. And this week, WON (h/t Cageside Seats) reported that this bout remains the plan.

Plans do shift, but in this case, it will take a major injury to derail what WWE seems to have in mind. Lesnar has planted himself atop WWE's food chain and Reigns is charging toward him with designs on becoming the apex predator.