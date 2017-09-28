Real Madrid, Arsenal to Reportedly Rival Liverpool in Christian Pulisic Chase

VI-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool can reportedly expect to encounter opposition from European champions Real Madrid and Premier League rivals Arsenal if they persevere in their chase of Borussia Dortmund's rising star Christian Pulisic.

The United States international was linked with a host of Europe's premier powerhouses over the summer before opting to stay at the Westfalenstadion, and the Daily Star (h/t the Mirror) reported Real, Arsenal and the Reds are all keen.

Pulisic first arrived at Dortmund in February 2015, when Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was still at the club's helm, and one would think the Reds chief had an understanding of the talent joining the German giants.

The issue now is that following a season and a half of first-team exploits, the rest of the world knows his quality, too, and SportsCenter recently illustrated the elite company in which Pulisic sits as far as young talent goes:

Having only just turned 19 years of age, Pulisic might be well-suited to a Real Madrid move after they started showing more faith in their young players. Manager Zinedine Zidane has offered chances to the likes of Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos and Theo Hernandez of late.

However, it's at the Westfalenstadion where the American has made his initial rise into the continental spotlight, and Dortmund chief Peter Bosz will want to retain the winger's services for as long as possible:

Both Liverpool and Arsenal have American stakeholders in the boardroom and thus would have plenty of reason to chase the next big thing in United States football, a player who looks to be of genuine world-class quality.

Still in his teenage years, Pulisic has already proved himself to be one of America's finest exports to the German top flight, as evidenced by ESPN's Paul Carr:

Both Liverpool and Arsenal would likely struggle to contend against the magnetism of Real should Los Blancos get serious in their interest, although Klopp would look to offer more first-team guarantees.

Reds fans count Klopp's appeal as being among his strengths, however, and to sign targets such as Pulisic, Liverpool will need every edge they can count on in the chase for one of the Bundesliga's fastest-rising talents.