Michael Bennett, Doug Baldwin Take Part in CNN Town Hall on Anthem Protests

Several NFL players took part in CNN's town hall discussing Sunday's protests during the national anthem.

Seattle Seahawks stars Michael Bennett and Doug Baldwin discussed their side of the issue Wednesday night, via CNN.

"People don't want to face the realities of what is going on in America," Bennett added, via CNN.

Miami Dolphins safety Michael Thomas was also invited on the program to speak on the subject.

Bennett hasn't stood for the flag all season as a protest against racial injustice, although more than 100 NFL players joined him Sunday in response to President Donald Trump saying players who kneel should be fired.

Players have been kneeling since the start of last season, beginning with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Former Seattle Seahawks player and Army Green Beret Nate Boyer explained on CNN Wednesday how he convinced Kaepernick to move from just sitting during the national anthem to a more respectful taking a knee.

"I was initially hurt, angry by anthem protests," Boyer added. "But I put that aside."

While many have been offended throughout the process, the situation became more of a national issue this week when Trump brought it in the spotlight. Per Darren Rovell of ESPN, the president tweeted about the NFL and/or anthem 24 times in a four-day period, more than three times as often as any other topic.