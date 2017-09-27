Tim Tebow to Be Inducted into Florida Sports Hall of Fame

Reinhold Matay/Associated Press

Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow will be inducted into the Florida Sports Hall of Fame Nov. 8.

According to a release issued Wednesday, Tebow will be inducted alongside former Florida Seminoles running back Warrick Dunn, 1999 National League MVP Chipper Jones, former PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem and former LPGA golfer Colleen Walker, who died in 2012.

"Without question, this is one of the most talented, eclectic and accomplished classes in Florida Sports Hall of Fame history," Florida Sports Hall of Fame President Barry Smith said. "The contributions these individuals have made within their chosen sport, to their communities, the nation and indeed on a worldwide stage, demand recognition and we are honored to welcome them as the newest members of the Florida Sports Hall of Fame."

Tebow, 30, is far and away the youngest member of the incoming class, but he has a resume worthy of induction.

Over the course of his storied four-year career with the Florida Gators, Tebow captured two national titles and won the 2007 Heisman Trophy. During his hardware-worthy campaign, Tebow completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 3,286 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also recorded 210 carries for 895 yards and 23 scores.

At the time, he became the only player in NCAA history to total at least 30 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns in the same season.

Following a three-year NFL career that included stints with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets, Tebow has turned his attention to baseball.

Since he was promoted to High-A St. Lucie by the New York Mets, Tebow has slashed .231/.307/.356 with five home runs and 29 RBI.