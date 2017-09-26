Colorado Christian University Bans Athletes from Kneeling During National Anthem

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Division II Colorado Christian University announced Tuesday that all student-athletes are banned from kneeling during the playing of the national anthem.

According to TMZ Sports, Colorado Christian released a statement saying, "All athletes must stand for the National Anthem and prayer before a game or sporting event."

Also, CCU Centennial Institute head Jeff Hunt added, "Unfortunately, refusing to stand during the National Anthem dilutes the message of the protestors and portrays disrespect towards our country, all who are serving it, and our veterans."

Athlete protests during the anthem have made tons of headlines in recent days due largely to what occurred throughout Week 3 of the NFL season.

Every team had a demonstration of some sort on the heels of President Donald Trump's negative comments about those who have protested.

Per ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert, Trump said Saturday, "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He's fired! He's fired!'"

In one of the most notable demonstrations, the Dallas Cowboys locked arms and knelt prior to the playing of the anthem Monday night before standing during the song.

The protests have also reached other sports, with Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell becoming the first MLB player to kneel during the anthem.

Current free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick popularized the demonstration last year with the San Francisco 49ers when he began kneeling during the preseason and continued to do so throughout the regular season.