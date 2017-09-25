    A's Bruce Maxwell on Kneeling During Anthem: 'I'm Going to Continue to Do It'

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 25, 2017

    OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: Bruce Maxwell #13 (R) of the Oakland Athletics kneels during the national anthem prior to the game against the Texas Rangers at the Oakland Alameda Coliseum on September 23, 2017 in Oakland, California. The Athletics defeated the Rangers 1-0. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)
    Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

    Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell confirmed he plans to continue kneeling during the national anthem after becoming the first MLB player to do so prior to last Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers.

    Maxwell explained his decision to carry the protest on with Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan:

    "I'm going to continue to do it. This isn't a one-day thing. If things really don't change, I'll roll into it next season. This is an ongoing issue. This is happening across the country. It might take a few more people. It might take a little while. Racism has been going on since this country was founded. But stepping up and recognizing the fact that people in this country are being treated unjustly is a big problem when it comes to mankind, and I’m pretty sure people who died for this country fought so I could do this."

    After the A's beat the Rangers 1-0 on Saturday, Maxwell said he was "kneeling for the people that don't have a voice," per MLB.com's Jane Lee:

    Passan noted Maxwell's father served in the military and that Maxwell was born on an American military base.

    Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began protesting during the national anthem last season to raise awareness about police brutality and racial injustice. The protests gained traction throughout the NFL, and President Donald Trump brought more attention to the cause through comments he made last week at a rally and on social media.

    "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He's fired. He's fired!'" Trump said to supporters in Alabama Friday.

    Trump echoed the sentiment on Twitter a day later:

    According to NPR's Doreen McCallister, about 200 NFL players engaged in some form of protest during Sunday's games. Some teams opted against walking onto the field altogether for the national anthem.

    Related

      MLB logo
      MLB

      Greinke to Start for D-Backs in NL Wild Card Game

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Puig Benched for Showing Up Late to Team Workout

      Bill Baer
      via HardballTalk
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Nats Don't Activate Harper for Monday's Game

      Bill Baer
      via HardballTalk
      Oakland Athletics logo
      Oakland Athletics

      Award Race Odds with Regular Season Ending

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report