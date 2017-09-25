Bengals' Tyler Eifert Reportedly Will Miss 'Multiple Weeks' Due to Back Injury

Frank Victores/Associated Press

After missing Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert will reportedly miss multiple weeks with a back injury.

On Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN cited a source and reported the news. Schefter did note Eifert will not need back surgery for the time being.

Durability has been a significant concern for the Notre Dame product at the start of his career. While he played 15 games as a rookie in 2013, he suffered a serious elbow injury in the season opener in 2014 and didn't play the rest of the year. He also played just eight games last season, finishing with 394 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions.

When healthy, Eifert has the potential to be one of the best tight ends in the league. He was a 2015 Pro Bowler with 615 receiving yards and a head-turning 13 touchdown receptions, and he creates mismatches on the field as a 6'6" target.

Tyler Kroft filled in for Eifert during Sunday's contest against the Packers and finished with three catches for 28 yards. He will likely serve as the primary tight end moving forward until the starter returns to the field.

Cincinnati can also rely more on other weapons in its offense, such as game-changing wide receiver A.J. Green and running back Joe Mixon.