LeBron James Says He'd Sign Colin Kaepernick If He Owned NFL Team

LeBron James doesn't plan to take a knee during the national anthem when the NBA season opens. That said, James took the time during his media day press conference to bemoan Colin Kaepernick's ongoing unemployment and offer his support.

"I salute Colin Kaepernick for being as powerful as he was and being the one that he had to fall on his sword, unfortunately—and I hate that," James told reporters. "And I hope that some NFL owner—I wish I owned an NFL team right now. I'd sign him today."

