LeBron James Was Shocked by Kyrie Irving Trade Request, Has No Advice for PG

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

LeBron James said he supported Kyrie Irving while he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he won't help him out now.

Speaking at Cavaliers media day Monday, James said that he hasn't spoken to Irving since his being traded to the Boston Celtics, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

"I don't think anybody in the organization saw this coming," he said of the trade request, per Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today. "... It was definitely a shock."

As far as his relationship with Irving now, the two are apparently nothing but rivals.

When asked if he had advice for the point guard in his new location, James responded, "I have no advice for him now," per Cavs announcer Fred McLeod.

"If my son went to another team and asked for advice, I ain't giving him s--t," he told the media, per Ben Axelrod of WKYC.

James and Irving spent the past three seasons together, reaching the NBA finals in all three years while bringing home one championship.

"I was ready to give him the keys," James said, per Windhorst. "... I tried to help him be as good as he could be."

However, the relationship changed in July when Irving placed a trade request to the front office. After weeks of discussions, he was dealt to the Eastern Conference rival Boston Celtics in a package headlined by Isaiah Thomas.

James showed a little disrespect Monday while referring to his former teammate as "the kid," which was apparently an underlying problem in their relationship. Stephen A. Smithof The Undefeated noted there was a problem of the veteran treating Irving like a child.

All this does is make things even more interesting on opening night when Cleveland hosts the Celtics on Oct. 17.