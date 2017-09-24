Asuka to Make Main Roster Debut at WWE TLC 2017 PPV

Credit: WWE.com

WWE already announced Asuka will soon join the Raw roster, and the company let fans know when they can expect to see The Empress of Tomorrow again.

During the pre-show for No Mercy on Sunday night, WWE announced Asuka will debut at Tables, Ladders & Chairs, which takes place Oct. 22 at Target Center in Minneapolis:

Asuka hasn't wrestled since successfully defending the NXT Women's Championship against Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III on Aug. 19. Shortly after the match, WWE announced Asuka suffered a broken collarbone that would leave her out for roughly six to eight weeks.

She voluntarily surrendered the NXT women's title on the Sept. 6 edition of NXT, formally signaling her ascension to the main roster.

While Asuka is a welcome addition to Raw, she joins what is already a crowded women's division on WWE's flagship show, and the division may become even more loaded after Paige shared a photo outside of WWE's Performance Center:

This would be a great time for another Superstar Shake-up in order to shift one or two of Raw's top female stars to SmackDown Live. Mickie James and Emma are already afterthoughts on Raw, and the problem could get even worse when Asuka and potentially Paige enter the mix.

Alexa Bliss defends the Raw Women's Championship at No Mercy in a Fatal 5-Way match. While the winner will walk out with the belt, the specter of Asuka on the horizon won't allow the champion much time to bask in the victory.