Jim Caldwell Reportedly Agrees to Multiyear Contract Extension with Lions

Jim Caldwell is staying in the Motor City for the long haul.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Caldwell and the Detroit Lions agreed to terms on a multiyear contract extension months ago that was first disclosed Saturday.

Caldwell, 62, was set to enter the 2017 season in the final year of his deal. His career record with the team stands at 29-21, including a 9-7 record last year.

The front office's decision has paid dividends thus far.

The Lions opened the season with wins over the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants. In addition, they are averaging a robust 29.5 points per game with a potential shootout against the Atlanta Falcons set for Sunday at Ford Field (1 p.m. ET).

Now 2-0 for the first time since 2011, the Lions will set their sights on a second straight winning season and the franchise's first playoff win since 1992.