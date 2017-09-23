    Jim Caldwell Reportedly Agrees to Multiyear Contract Extension with Lions

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 23, 2017

    Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the New York Giants Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Lions won 24-10. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
    Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

    Jim Caldwell is staying in the Motor City for the long haul. 

    According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Caldwell and the Detroit Lions agreed to terms on a multiyear contract extension months ago that was first disclosed Saturday. 

    Caldwell, 62, was set to enter the 2017 season in the final year of his deal. His career record with the team stands at 29-21, including a 9-7 record last year.

    The front office's decision has paid dividends thus far. 

    The Lions opened the season with wins over the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants. In addition, they are averaging a robust 29.5 points per game with a potential shootout against the Atlanta Falcons set for Sunday at Ford Field (1 p.m. ET). 

    Now 2-0 for the first time since 2011, the Lions will set their sights on a second straight winning season and the franchise's first playoff win since 1992.                        

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Su'a Cravens Wants to Return to WAS

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      McCoy Speaks Out Against Trump

      NewYorkUpstate.com
      via NewYorkUpstate.com
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: NFL Players Considering Further Protests

      theScore.com
      via theScore.com
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Reggie Bush Thinking Retirement

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report