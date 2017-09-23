Romelu Lukaku Chant Used by Manchester United Fans Despite Request to Stop

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Manchester United supporters have rejected pleas from their club to cease singing a chant about star striker Romelu Lukaku.

It was heard again in Saturday's Premier League clash against Southampton, and the Mirror's Alex Smith reported the Red Devils now face a fine. The chant, which refers to Lukaku's manhood, was deemed offensive by the Kick It Out group organised to fight discrimination in football.

Not only were United fans heard signing the chant once again, but they also made their stance on the urge to stop it clear, as told by the Telegraph's Sam Wallace:

Kick It Out released a statement explaining how the reinforcement of a racial stereotype is unacceptable even if the intent of the chant is not to insult the forward:

"Racist stereotypes are never acceptable in football or wider society, irrespective of any intention to show support for the player.

"We have contacted Manchester United regarding the issue and will be working closely with them and the FA to ensure that it is addressed swiftly."

Lukaku himself even remarked on the matter via the club's official Twitter account and supported the notion of putting an end to the song:

At the very least, Lukaku hasn't let the controversy impact his performance at St Mary's Stadium, where he scored the opening goal on Saturday: