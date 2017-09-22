Kevin Durant's Twitter Antics 'Not a Big Deal', Says Steve Kerr

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters at the team's media day Friday that Kevin Durant's Twitter slip-up is "not a big deal."

"It's not anything that we're concerned about," Kerr said, per ESPN.com's Chris Haynes. "He apologized. I told him a story about something that happened to me in my career that was very embarrassing. The fact is, we live in a fishbowl and we are all expected to be in this profession to be outspoken, and all of sudden, you can get yourself in trouble unless you just want to completely clam up."

Kerr's comments come after Durant criticized the Oklahoma City Thunder and their head coach, Billy Donovan, in the third-person from his verified Twitter account.

"It's never been more difficult to be a professional athlete in the spotlight than today with social media," Kerr added, per Haynes. "It's tricky. It's a tricky position to be in. He knows he made a mistake. ... It's not anything that concerns us."

Durant has since apologized for his actions.

"I played a little too much, and that (expletive) really hurt me," Durant told USA Today's Sam Amick on Tuesday. "To know that I affected Billy Donovan and the Thunder – like I love those people—I don’t never (want to hurt them).

"That was just me being a total (expletive) idiot. I own up to it. I want to move on from it. "

Kerr wasn't the only one to comment on the incident Friday.

According to Haynes, Warriors forward Draymond Green disclosed that he poked fun at Durant after the reigning NBA Finals MVP razzed Green during the 2016 Summer Olympics over an inappropriate Snapchat.

"I text [Durant] the day of [his incident] and then the next day I saw him in person and laughed in his face," Green said. "I got a good laugh out of it. It was pretty funny to me. And I reminded him, since you want to talk about my mishap, I reminded him of my mishap when we're at USA Basketball the day my mishap happened."