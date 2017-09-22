J.R. Smith Says LeBron James Will Play 'Wherever the F--k He Wants'

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard J.R. Smith said teammate LeBron James can do whatever he wants if he becomes a free agent as part of a heated exchange in Los Angeles.

On Friday, TMZ Sports passed along a conversation between Smith and a photographer, who said "LeBron's gone man. Deal with it." He then asked whether the veteran sharpshooter thought James would leave Cleveland to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I think LeBron's gonna be wherever the f--k he wanna be at!" Smith said.

James' future has become a hot-button topic in recent months as he enters the final guaranteed year of his current contract. He can exercise a player option following the 2017-18 NBA season to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Although the 32-year-old Ohio native hasn't publicly discussed his plans, there's been ample speculation about the four-time NBA MVP potentially taking his talents out west.

Veteran sports columnist Peter Vecsey posted a rumor update on Patreon last week looking at James' outlook ahead of his likely foray into free agency (via HoopsHype).

"Accordingly, I'm publicly terminating the pandemic of speculation surrounding LeBron James' playing plans past this season," Vecsey wrote. "For months, many in the media declared or composed presumption the Lakers would be the beneficiaries of his talents when he became a free agent July 1, 2018. I'm eradicating all conjecture and uncertainty! I'm comfortable now in stating unequivocally, LeBron will leave the Cavaliers a second time and join the Lakers, and return the team to L.A. lore status."

Alex Kennedy of The HoopsHype Podcast previously noted Fox Sports 1 NBA analyst Chris Broussard doesn't think King James joining the Lakers is anywhere close to a lock, though.

"I think the talk about the Lakers is overblown," Broussard said. "That doesn't mean it's definitely not going to happen. ... If he leaves, especially if he goes West to the Lakers, there's a very good chance that he's not getting back to the Finals [because of the Golden State Warriors]."

In the meantime, James and the Cavaliers will look to hunt down another championship. And while Smith didn't appear to enjoy the line of questioning about the superstar's future, he better get used to it because it's going to remain a focal point of conversation surrounding the Cavs all season.