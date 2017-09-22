    Toni Kroos to Miss Alaves vs. Real Madrid with Rib Injury

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2017

    Real Madrid's Toni Kroos falls next to APOEL Nicosia's Roland Sallai during a Champions League group H soccer match between Real Madrid and Apoel Nicosia at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
    Francisco Seco/Associated Press

    Real Madrid will be without Toni Kroos on Saturday when they face Alaves at the Mendizorrotza Stadium.

    Per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan, manager Zinedine Zidane is treating the Germany international with caution after he suffered a rib complaint following Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Real Betis:

    As Corrigan further noted, he is far from the only player absent from the match:

    According to Sport, Kroos "had similar issues last season," and his injury means Real now have just 18 senior players to call upon for the trip to Alaves.

    The blow comes amid a fairly disastrous start to Los Blancos' campaign in La Liga, with Real already seven points behind Barcelona after winning just two of their five matches.

    With Mateo Kovacic also out, Zidane may opt to field Isco alongside Casemiro and Luka Modric in midfield.

    The Spaniard has been in superlative form of late, but having Kroos' metronomic passing and control in the centre will be missed. 

    Fortunately for Los Blancos, their weekend opponents have failed to register a single point or even a goal this term, but with Borussia Dortmund looming in the Champions League on Tuesday, it's far from ideal to potentially be without another key player.  

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Dortmund Boss: Pulisic Should Win Golden Boy Award

      ESPNFC.com
      via ESPNFC.com
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Mourinho Not Crying Over Pogba Injury

      Rory Marsden
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Man City's Kompany Back in Training

      Christopher Simpson
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Pep: Aguero Will Break City Record

      Alex Porter
      via men