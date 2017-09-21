Carmelo Anthony, Knicks Reportedly Considering Trade Offer from Blazers

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony is still looking for a way out of the Big Apple, and the Portland Trail Blazers may be his most realistic landing spot with the start of training camp approaching.

Should a "Hail Mary attempt" by Anthony's camp to land him with the Houston Rockets come up short, he could waive his no-trade clause and facilitate a move to the Blazers, Fox Sports 1's Jason McIntyre reported Thursday.

Frank Isola of the New York Daily News first reported Wednesday that Anthony was "cautiously optimistic" the Rockets and Knicks would be able to complete a trade by Monday.

Rumors of a potential Blazers trade for Anthony first cropped up in July.

At the time, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski wrote, "Portland believes the addition of a player such as Anthony would furnish it with talent and depth comparable to those of the top Western Conference contenders, except for the Golden State Warriors."

Wojnarowski subsequently appeared on ESPN's The Jump (via KGW's Jared Cowley) and said Anthony had not considered waiving his no-trade provision to make a move to the Pacific Northwest.

The Blazers' core pieces, including Damian Lillard, proceeded to pitch Anthony on a future in Portland. However, those efforts didn't appear to change the 10-time All-Star's stance.

"I'm not giving up on anything," Lillard told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears in mid-September. "I just think I've done what I can do. And camp is a few weeks away. And you have to focus on getting ready with who we are, plan on going in as we are. Whatever changes, the front office will be the ones making that change, with the Knicks and our front office or whatever."



If Anthony experiences a change of heart and gives the Knicks the go-ahead to negotiate with Portland, the Blazers could soon wield one of the NBA's premier perimeter trios with Lillard, Anthony and CJ McCollum.