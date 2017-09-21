John Paxson: 'We're More Than Willing' to Work on Dwyane Wade Contract Buyout

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Chicago Bulls Vice President of Basketball Operations John Paxson said Thursday that the organization is willing to work with veteran guard Dwyane Wade on a potential buyout.

As seen in the following transcription of Paxson's comments from Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score, Paxson made it clear that his main focus is on the best interests of the Bulls:

Wade signed with Chicago last offseason after spending the first 13 seasons of his NBA career with the Miami Heat.

In August, ESPN's Nick Friedell said on The Jump (h/t Jack Maloney of CBS Sports) that a buyout was inevitable and added that the Bulls' young players "can't stand" Wade.

D-Wade recently commented on the notion that he isn't currently in position to compete for a championship on a rebuilding Bulls team when asked by NBA TV's David Aldridge, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:

"First of all, obviously, everyone wants to compete. It's no secret. We would all love to compete for a championship at the end of my career. That is one thing I would love to do. I'm not in a position right now to do that, so I can't talk about what that preference is. Hopefully, one day before I'm done playing this game, I can be back in position to compete for a championship."

The 35-year-old Wade opted into his contract with the Bulls for the 2017-18 season and is currently set to make $23.8 million, according to Spotrac.

Last season, Wade averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He failed to make the All-Star team for the first time since his rookie year in 2003-04.

The three-time NBA champion helped the Bulls reach the playoffs as the No. 8 seed, but they were eliminated in the first round by the Boston Celtics.

Chicago appears unlikely to be a playoff contender in 2017-18, as it dealt Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves and is focusing on younger players such as Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen.