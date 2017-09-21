Marcus Rashford on Same Level as Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe, Says Neville

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is on a par with fellow young forwards Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe and is worth over £100 million, according to former Red Devils defender Phil Neville.

Speaking after Rashford, 19, netted twice in United's 4-1 win over Burton Albion on Wednesday, Neville said the Englishman deserves to be rated alongside Mbappe, 18, and 20-year-old Dembele when it comes to Europe's top young talents, per Sky Sports:

"Everybody praises Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe but nobody talks about Rashford in this country. Because he's English we just say 'he plays on the left wing, he's OK'. He is up there with Dembele and Mbappe, who also play on either wing. People say you have to play Rashford as a centre-forward but you can play him anywhere because he is good enough.

"Rashford is in the same bracket as those two—£100 million-£150 million players—he is every bit as good as those two and can be in the future because he is improving every season. He broke in under Louis van Gaal and set the world on fire, in his second season under Jose Mourinho everyone thought he wouldn't play but he did in all the big games. Now he is adding goals to his game and he can be absolutely world class."

France international duo Dembele and Mbappe both made high-profile transfers in the summer after enjoying excellent campaigns in 2016-17 with Borussia Dortmund and Monaco, respectively.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Dembele moved to Barcelona in a deal worth up to £135 million, while Mbappe joined Paris Saint-Germain on loan ahead of a potential €180 million (£166 million) switch next summer.

Both impressed domestically and in Europe last term, with Dembele combining for eight goals and 18 assists in the Bundesliga and the Champions League and Mbappe for 21 goals and eight assists in Ligue 1 and the Champions League, per WhoScored.com.

Rashford, meanwhile, endured a frustrating 2016-17 campaign, returning just seven goals in 43 Premier League and UEFA Europa League appearances, the same number he netted the season before in just 11 outings.

However, in 2017-18, Rashford has hit his stride quickly and played a huge role in United's excellent start to the campaign, per the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst:

He, Dembele and Mbappe were all included among the nominees for the 2017 Golden Boy award for players under the age of 21, which was released on Tuesday, per Ed Aarons in The Guardian.

They are undoubtedly three of the most exciting stars in Europe, and it would be no surprise were the trio all to be involved in the latter stages of the Champions League this season, perhaps facing up against each other.