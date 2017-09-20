Enes Kanter on Kevin Durant's Twitter Antics: 'We Now Know How He Felt About Us'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Kevin Durant has apologized for criticizing his former teammates and Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan in a post on his public Twitter account, but according to Enes Kanter, the damage has already been done.

Appearing on CBS Sports Radio (h/t Slam) Wednesday, Kanter admitted Durant's comments made the team "really sad."

"We now know how he felt about us," he said. "That made us really sad. We were in a war together when he was here. We won together, we lost together, but we never tried to blame each other. We never tried to blame Kevin or he never tried to blame us when he was here."

Kanter added he thought that Durant's comments—which the reigning Finals MVP since has referred to as "childish" and "idiotic," according to the Athletic's Anthony Slater—showed his true colors.

"But we learned how he felt from Twitter," Kanter said. "I'll say it again: It made the whole organization really sad. It was disrespectful."

Kanter also made his voice heard Tuesday when he tweeted an apparent shot at Durant, who wrote in his original criticisms that he couldn't "win a championship with those cats."

Durant and Kanter have seemingly been on icy terms since the eight-time All-Star departed for the Bay Area.

That much was clear last November, when the two were caught jawing during an early-season showdown at Oracle Arena.

"He was talking to me," Durant told reporters at the time, per Slater. "How many minutes did he play? Three minutes. I'm trying to focus on whoever's on the court. He's trying to talk to me from the sidelines, but I'm sure he's going to put something on Twitter tonight."

The Thunder and Warriors will rekindle their rivalry Nov. 22 at Chesapeake Energy Arena.