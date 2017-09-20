Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Leon Goretzka and Ander Herrera

VI-Images/Getty Images

Schalke star Leon Goretzka is reportedly considering joining Barcelona, but Ernesto Valverde's side are said to be set to miss out on Ander Herrera who will sign a contract extension at Manchester United.

According to Sport Bild (h/t Jack Otway at the Daily Express), Goretzka is considering joining either Barcelona or Bayern Munich when his contract expires next summer.

The Germany international had already agreed to join Bayern but could yet change his mind and decide to move to Spain, per Otway.

Goretzka has emerged as one of the stars of the Bundesliga, and the impact he has had on the German top flight is illustrated by WhoScored.com:

The 22-year-old has also starred at international level and was the joint top scorer as Germany won the Confederations Cup last summer, as noted by Squawka:

Barcelona have a plethora of midfield options but will need to replace captain Andres Iniesta at some point, with the midfielder having turned 33 in May and coming to the end of a phenomenal career.

The Spaniard has won eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues with Barcelona, and finding a player who can adequately replace him is a difficult ask.

Goretzka is certainly an option: He has huge potential and is a versatile midfielder with a real eye for goal.

He would also be an affordable option due to his contract situation, although he may have already decided that Bayern is his next destination.

Herrera, meanwhile, is ready to ignore interest from Barcelona to sign a new deal at Old Trafford, per James Benson at the Daily Star (via Tutto Mercato Web).

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona were keen on signing Herrera in the summer and retain an interest in the midfielder, but he is now ready to extend his current deal which expires in 2018.

Herrera was named the club's Player of the Year for 2016/17, in a season in which United won the League Cup and the Europa League.

However, the arrival of Nemanja Matic has seen Herrera make just one Premier League start so far this campaign, as competition for places in the United midfield has increased.

But Herrera has said he is willing to be patient and still feels important at the club, per Stuart Mathieson at the Manchester Evening News.

The midfielder certainly appears content with life at Old Trafford currently, although whether that will continue to be the case if he is reduced to a bit-part role this season remains to be seen.