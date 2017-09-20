Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Donated to J.J. Watt's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

Bob Levey/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick donated a combined $150,000 to the Hurricane Harvey relief fund started by Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt.

Mark Berman‏ of KRIV passed along comments Watt made Wednesday about the Pats duo's support ($100,000 from Brady and $50,000 from Belichick) for the cause.

"Incredibly kind gesture," he said.

Watt announced the end of the YouCaring fundraising drive last week. The fund, which started with an initial goal of $200,000 on Aug. 27, finished with over $37.1 million raised from more than 209,000 donors.

"There are not enough words to thank you all for your generosity," Watt wrote. "If there is one thing that I have taken away from these last few weeks, it is the reassurance of how much good is out there in our world. When times are the toughest, humanity stands at its strongest and you have all helped to prove that emphatically."

He added: "There are many places you could have donated your hard-earned money and I'm honored you have chosen to join this effort to support the people who were affected most by Hurricane Harvey. Please keep this spirit of helping one another alive. The world is a better place when we all take care of each other."

Belichick, who guided the Patriots to a Super Bowl LI triumph over the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston earlier this year, discussed the situation in early September.

"I want to give a little shout-out to Houston," Belichick told reporters. "We had a great experience down there in February, a lot of great relationships with the Texans and the University [of Houston] down there. We've got some players with some family down there, so we just want to let them know we're thinking about them."

Julia Horowitz of CNN reported catastrophe modeling company RMS estimated the total economic damage of Hurricane Harvey may be "between $70 billion and $90 billion."