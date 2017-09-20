    Carmelo Anthony Trade Rumors: Knicks SF 'Cautiously Optimistic' of Rockets Deal

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2017

    Brooklyn Nets' Randy Foye (2) defends New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 16, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    Carmelo Anthony's camp is "cautiously optimistic" that the star forward will be traded to the Houston Rockets before Monday, according to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News.

    Isola wrote, "Two weeks ago, Carmelo's wife, La La, said the family thought a trade would have been completed by now. Mentally, Carmelo and his family have moved on to Houston. Reality is another story."

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Inside the Free-Agency Frenzy of Andre Iguodala

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Ranking Every Team's Frontcourt Ahead of 2017

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Predicting Top NBA Rookies' Calling Cards

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report
      New York Knicks logo
      New York Knicks

      Ranking the Offseason's Most Overrated Moves

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report