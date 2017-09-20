Carmelo Anthony Trade Rumors: Knicks SF 'Cautiously Optimistic' of Rockets Deal

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony's camp is "cautiously optimistic" that the star forward will be traded to the Houston Rockets before Monday, according to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News.

Isola wrote, "Two weeks ago, Carmelo's wife, La La, said the family thought a trade would have been completed by now. Mentally, Carmelo and his family have moved on to Houston. Reality is another story."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

