Robert Grays Dies at Age 19 from Injuries Sustained While Tackling

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Midwestern State University football player Robert Grays died Tuesday from injuries suffered when he made a tackle during the Mustangs' game Saturday against Texas A&M University–Kingsville.

On Wednesday, Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com reported Grays was taken to a local hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Saturday and then transported to a Houston medical facility, where he died. Trey Reed, the school's athletics department spokesman, confirmed the 19-year-old cornerback's death.

"Today we mourn the loss of one of our own," Midwestern State president Suzanne Shipley said in a statement. "Robert Grays died yesterday from critical injuries suffered in Saturday's game. I know you will join me in expressing the sincerest condolences of the MSU community to Robert's family and friends. Please keep them in your thoughts in the coming days."

She added: "Robert touched many lives while attending the university, but perhaps he will be remembered best for his smile. He was an inspiration on and off the field to those around him, and he will be remembered with love and affection by his friends, classmates, coaches and teammates."

Grays was a sophomore corner from Houston who was majoring in general business, according to his official bio on the Mustangs' website. He registered 24 total tackles and two passes defended during his freshman season. He'd tallied 10 tackles through two games in 2017.