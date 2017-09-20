RODRIGO ARANGUA/Getty Images

Werder Bremen have announced they will sign Joshua Sargent from St. Louis Scott Gallagher Missouri in 2018.

In a statement on the Bundesliga side's official website, it's confirmed the 17-year-old will officially join up with Werder when he turns 18 on February 20.

The club's Twitter account posted the following snap of the United States youth international alongside Tim Steidten, Bremen's head of squad planning and scouting:

"We are extremely happy that despite the numerous offers from other top clubs in Europe, he was convinced by our philosophy at SV Werder and that we can now oversee his development as a player and support him along the way," said Steidten in the bulletin.

